2020 was a tough year for most local small businesses. To add to that, some are dealing with holiday backups at the United States Postal Service.
Because of the pandemic, local gift shop Manic Snail started online orders in March and sending them through the mail. Owner Dana Massin said it's been a frustrating experience.
"I have definitely noticed a difference just in the last couple of weeks for things slowing down, customers calling us and saying 'Where's my package?' 'My tracking information is not showing what it should,'" she said.
The delays are the result of a combination of problems. According to the American Postal Workers Union, USPS employees have been been hit hard by the coronavirus, putting about 19,000 of its 644,000 employees under quarantine because of either contracting or being in close exposure to the virus.
According to a Washington Post report, parcel volume for deliveries is up 19% from 2019, with some processing plants refusing new mail shipments because their backlogs are full.
The USPS backup trickles down to local shops. At The Lucky Tiger, a vintage clothing, jewelry and curiosities store, owner Amy Heath said several customers have been waiting on Christmas orders to come in from a vendor from Austin, Texas. While they were sent with expedited shipping, usually meaning next-to-same-day delivery, it was caught in mail purgatory, with no updates to tracking information and no clue to where it was waiting.
"It's really frustrating because if you pay for something to get there in a certain amount of time and it doesn't get there, why did you pay that money?" she said.
Heath is not alone in noticing the mail slowdown. According to USPS agency data, 75.3% of first-class mail, such as letters and bills, arrived within the standard one-to three-day delivery window the week of Dec. 5. In 2019, the on-time score was about 95%.
Heath said her frustrations with the Postal Service are out of concern for her business, not animosity for USPS workers. She said the business has good relationships with postal workers and has seen first-hand how hard they're working.
"The postal workers, the ones I've dealt with are stressed out. They're working overtime and it's not their fault. It's just the influx of packages ... (One postal worker) said he did 32 hours of overtime last week," she said.
Calls for comment from the United States Postal Service made by News-Press Now were not returned.
While it's been a stressful time of the year, both Heath and Massin said their customers have been understanding. To them, it's another problem to chalk up to 2020 that they hope gets solved in the future.
"It's frustrating to not have things go to plan. But at the same time, we're all in this together," Massin said. "It's not an uncommon situation. A lot of people are facing it right now. So we're just trying to be patient with each other and patient with the system and hopefully things get there eventually."