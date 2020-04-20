Social-distancing requirements in St. Joseph that were set to expire at the end of this week have been extended by the City Council, but plans are in the works to start reopening the economy.
In a work session held via video conferencing software on Monday, the council members all seemed in agreement that it is too soon to reopen businesses and relax social distancing, but many are ready for a plan to do so.
Mayor Bill McMurray told News-Press NOW that recommendations from the City of St. Joseph Health Department will be followed, but as of right now the city is hoping to start a reopening plan in early May.
“If the numbers support it, which we hope they do, we’re hoping to reopen, as the governor has said, on May 4 in an incremental way,” McMurray said. “We’re not going to open the floodgates, but we are going to provide some guidance to small businesses so that they can open back up again.”
During the meeting, Director of the City of St. Joseph Health Department Debra Bradley said slowly allowing services to return once numbers have seen a consistent drop is the safest way to go, but upticks in cases should be expected.
“Every two weeks, (we would) do an increase of what’s available, as far as services,” Bradley said. “We are probably going to see clusters of cases over the next few weeks and months, and next fall we’re probably going to see a big increase as school restarts. That’s just something we’re preparing for.”
She recommended urging people to continue to keep their distance from each other and to continue to wash their hands.
Councilmember Kent O’Dell said he would like to see occupancy rules put in place to limit the number of people who can be inside of a shop or public space, and he would like to see businesses requiring customers and employees to wear face coverings.
“If a business wants to be open, it’s a small price to pay to have a covering over your face,” O’Dell said.
Councilmember Madison Davis said that requiring a businesses to make those rules is going too far at this time.
“To continue to require more things that aren’t required federally or nationally is beyond what we need to do,” Davis said. “If a business wants to make that requirement they can do so, we shouldn’t require it on a citywide basis.”
Brad Durham, owner of B-Fit Crossfit, joined the council live from the City Hall lobby where he told them that his business would not be able to force their patrons to use face coverings, because it would be too difficult to breathe during intense workouts. He said he would happily comply with occupancy limits in order to reduce the number of people inside at one time.
No decision was made, but McMurray said he would like to see the city “strongly encourage” the use of face coverings.
The council is scheduled to meet again on April 30 to decide what steps should be taken. A full recommendation by the Health Department is expected to be ready by then that could lead to some businesses being allowed to reopen as long as the number of cases has lowered.
After the work session, the City Council held its regular meeting where it approved a grant application for the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program in the amount of $96,453.
If received, this grant could provide funds for employee pay, personal protective equipment for public safety officers and funding for meals and housing for quarantined employees at MWSU.
The meeting started with City Manager Bruce Woody receiving a state proclamation from state Rep. Bill Falkner, a former St. Joseph mayor, and the Key to the City from current Mayor Bill McMurray.
This was Woody’s final meeting, as he will be leaving for a new job in Florida after 25 years of working at City Hall.