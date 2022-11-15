Julie Noel

Julie Noel displays the ICAA NuStep Pinnacle Award to the Board of Directors of the Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center on Tuesday afternoon.

A St. Joseph senior center was recognized as one of the top five health and wellness facilities in the country.

Staff at the Joyce Royce Patterson 50+ Activity Center were presented with the International Council for Active Aging NuStep Pinnacle award for "Best in Wellness" on Nov. 8. 

