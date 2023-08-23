Local schools tackle referee shortage

As the fall sports season begins, schools in St. Joseph are trying to find ways to recruit referees as a shortage across the state is posing challenges for games.
Due to the lack of officials, games may have to be rescheduled and teams may see the same referees throughout the season.
David Lau, the athletic director for Central High School, said the sport where he is seeing the most need for officials locally is soccer.
“It’s not necessarily on the varsity or the JV level, but it’s usually on the on the C-team level or freshman level,” Lau said. “You have three officials in soccer. A lot of times we only get one in a C game.”
Lau said one of the many reasons referees are in short supply is due to constant criticism from fans.
“That caused people to second think about whether they want to be an official or not, if they want to take that criticism ... you’ve got to have some pretty thick skin,” Lau said.
Brad Spinner is a former soccer referee and the current athletic director at Lafayette High School. He said criticism from fans can always become an issue.
He said those that officiate games do it because at heart, they are fans of the game. Comments from fans are just something that comes with the job.
“That has to start with start with a love for the game and then have knowledge of the game,” Spinner said. “You’re not getting into it because of the money and because of the accolades. That’s not the reason you’re getting into it, because it’s kind of the only time you get recognized is when you get when you mess up ... it starts with that love of the game.”
He explained that officials frequently returning to a venue can be a double-edged sword.
“Sometimes that doesn’t always go work out great, especially if there’s a situation where an official and a coach just butt heads,” Spinner said. “Well, you’re going to see that official again several more times in the season. So there’s there’s some give and take there. But it all stems from the lack of officials.”
Now, the question of how to increase numbers remains at the forefront of conversation. Both Lau and Spinner agree that sportsmanship needs to extend from the coaches and teams to all the fans in the stands.
Lau said one thing in place at Central is a three-strike system at athletic events, which aims to put a stop to fans lashing out at officials. Each strike has an increase in punishment for fans who are causing disruptions to the game or to the referee’s job.
“Those consequences increase. (For the third strike), the consequences go up a little bit more and you are probably not going to be asked to come back,” Lau said.
Another way to increase the number of officials is to encourage students who are passionate about a sport to pursue being a referee after school, especially if they are not going to play their high school sport at the collegiate level.
“The better experiences we can give young officials, the longer they’re going to stick around and then ... they can feel themselves improve as officials,” Spinner said. “There’s growth as in officiating, that they would want to stick with it and become a more seasoned official.”
Both Lau and Spinner agree referees are a crucial focal point into successful sports.
“We need them to be part of our game,” Lau said. “The better we can educate our fans and our kids what sportsmanship is and how they should act at a at a sporting event ... I think that’s going to help.”
Spinner said this means fans need to have patience.
“They’re going to make mistakes just like you and I are going to make mistakes. It happens. It’s a lot easier to handle making a mistake if the people who notice your mistake give them give grace and give respect,” Spinner said. “They’re moms, dads, brothers, sisters, sons and daughters, just like everybody else is ... so treat them that way.”
To sign up to become an official or to learn more, visit the state athletic association website at https://www.mshsaa.org/CMSPages/Become-an-Official.aspx.
