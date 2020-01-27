As the Chiefs prep for their Super Bowl showdown, schools across St. Joseph are looking at what they can do to send some positive vibes to Miami.
While elementary, middle and high schools in the St. Joseph School District may celebrate the Chiefs in their own ways, Superintendent Dr. Doug Van Zyl said officials may look at a districtwide celebration of the event.
“We’re asking if there is some way to put emphasis behind that, because it is a big thing not only for our community, because the Chiefs come here and do their training camp, but also because we’re not that far from Kansas City either,” Van Zyl said. “And it’s really something that a lot of our kids have never experienced — a lot of us have never experienced it. So it’s one of those memorable moments, and we’ll try to figure out a way, if possible, to maybe to put a little extra emphasis behind it.”
Cathedral School Principal Becky Evans said one of her teachers is planning a Super Bowl party of sorts in her classroom that will feature educational games.
“The spirit and excitement that’s so important to Kansas City is just so important to our students too,” Evans said. “So we’ll probably do a dress red day and find some way to incorporate that spirit into our classrooms.”
Students at St. Francis Xavier dressed in red Jan. 21 to celebrate the Chiefs’ journey to the Super Bowl.
Principal Darin Pollard, who has a Pittsburgh Steelers bag in his office, decided to join in with a red hoodie. He said he understands the magnitude of such an occasion on the students and staff, many of which are Kansas City Chiefs fans.
“We are looking forward to seeing what we can do for the Chiefs coming up for the Super Bowl,” Pollard said. “We also have an open house the day of Super Bowl Sunday from 10:30 to 1 p.m., so we hope to have plenty of parishioners and also community members come out, and we’ll be sure we’re wearing our red and supporting our Chiefs on that day as well.”