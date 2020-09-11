As people across the county remember the 19th anniversary of the attacks on 9/11, many St. Joseph residents shared their stories from that day and why they believe it’s still important to remember the tragic event.
The day changed the lives of many people throughout the country and the world, young and old, across demographics.
“It was quite a devastation for everybody in the whole United States, but even around the world,” Tina Hatton said. “I think it affected a lot of people. It’s a historical moment and there is no way anyone could ever forget it.”
Adam Kerns said 9/11 is the moon landing of this generation — everyone knows where they were when it happened. He said it’s important to remember today, but society has become engrossed with the tragedy.
“9/11 wasn’t the first terrorist attack that America had,” Kerns said.
But according to Hatton, it’s still clearly on many people’s minds this time of year.
“At work today, we started talking about it and one of the girls I work with actually was living in New York at the time and remembered it very clearly,” she said.
While many people were at work that day, Brian Johnson was young enough to be in school. He said students spent an entire hour of class watching the news.
It’s clear, according to St. Joseph residents, it’s going to take a long time before Sept. 11 is just a normal day.