A local pub crawl started at 4 p.m. on Saturday. It is a creative way to help the community by benefitting the Second Harvest Food Bank.
Proceeds and food donations go to the food bank. Donations are needed to receive a punch card for each spot.
The crawl started at River Bluff Brewing at 4 p.m.. The next stops were Norty's, Club Geek, Tigers Den and ending at the Angry Sweed.
Marcus Miyamoto, the General Manager of the Angry Sweed said they want people to check out the locally owned pubs, while benefitting the community.
“We wanted to help out with the holiday season coming. Try to do our part. It’s good for the community and try to get people out to support local businesses and maybe they may have not been to come of these bars so it’s a cool opportunity to stop into each place and support each of the local businesses,” he said.
The pub crawls ends at the Angry Sweed, the first 25 people to arrive at the Angry Sweed with all their punches wins a little gift bag. They close at Midnight Saturday.