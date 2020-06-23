Local protests resumed on Tuesday outside of the St. Joseph Police Department. Activists are angry after a social media video went viral of a local off-duty officer yelling and swearing at a man, accusing him of hitting his car.
A statement from the St Joseph Police department said the officer involved in the video has been relieved of official police duty, pending investigation of the incident. Local activists Nolan and Eliot O’Callaghan saw the viral video on TikTok and were hurt by what they noticed.
“Brandon Harrison confronted someone, he was off-duty, he threatened, yelled and used obscene language,” Eliot said.
There was one on-duty officer in the video, and the activists said that since she didn’t step in, she needs to be held accountable.
“What I found to be disgusting is the female officer sat there and did nothing. I think she is the example of how good cops don’t stop bad cops.”
The video appeared on TikTok on Sunday and has over 2 million views. In the video, Harrison is seen demanding that the man sit down, and the female officer on duty watches. Both activists were shocked when they saw the video of their local officers.
“I think the St. Joe Police Department does a good job, but seeing something like that was disheartening,” Eliot said.
“I think this is just an example that stuff like this can happen in every city,” Nolan said.
They have ideas on what they want to see in order for a different outcome in the future.
“I believe both officers should be fired. And the department needs to invest more in de-escalation training. And making sure their officers have the ability to remain calm in heated situations,” Eliot said.
The Police Department put out statement to News Press NOW stating there is an investigation into the situation.
“Unbecoming conduct on the part of police officers adversely affects the operations of the department and ultimately destroys public confidence in it. All matters involving officer misconduct allegations are and will be investigated by the department,” the department said.
More protests are being planned by the activist group.