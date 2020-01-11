Phase one of a trade deal was met back in mid-December last month. This deal between the United States and China helped ease the tension of the trade war.
Several days after that initial agreement, China lowered import tariffs on 859 goods going into the United States. Pharmaceutical ingredients was a big item on that list as medicine is a big need for American consumers.
According to the Council on Foreign Relations, the United States Department of Defense only purchases a minimal amount of finished medicines from China. But, 80 percent of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients that the United States has comes from outside sources, like China and India.
“API’s would be what’s affected. It is the base ingredient. If you are making a recipe and the price of flour goes up, the price of the product goes up,” Troy Heckman, a PharmD at Savannah Family Pharmacy, said.
With tariffs not impacting pharmaceutical ingredients currently, local pharmacies avoided a couple of headaches with drug prices.
“We really have not seen any impacts from those tariffs being lifted,” Kody Nelson, a pharmacist at Roger’s Pharmacy, said. “Generally the tariffs are so low that how they affect the prices of pharmacy in retail is not really seen.”
Pharmacies and ingredients have not been touched during this trade war with China yet. Local pharmacies do have options, even if the tariffs had been applied last month, as they have the ability to look at a number of manufacturers in the United States to find the cheapest medicine.
“I can look at any one drug and there are a dozen or so companies making it. And I can see prices almost half to double between one company and the next,” Heckman said. “We try to get the least-expensive option.”
So even if ingredient prices did get increased by China, it would not necessarily raise medicine prices across the country, compared to the price on electronics.
“With electronics, it is very specific and there are components that go into it. Drugs are too. (But) ingredients themselves can be pretty generic. A component going into a computer can be a lot harder because only one country has that one thing,” Dr. Kara Grant, an assistant professor at Missouri Western, said. “So it may be a little more costly on the electronics side than with pharmacy having different avenues for supply.”