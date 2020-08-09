Many families are in need of back to school items before classes starts at the end of the month. There are many non-profit organizations and programs around the St. Joseph area that people can turn to for help.
“We have been getting quite a bit in lately but can always use more,” says Nichi Seckinger, AFL-CIO marketing and fundraising director and store manager. “We need kid’s and men’s clothing the most.”
The Community Closet will give individuals a free voucher that is good for six items.
“They are eligible for four vouches a year,” says Seckinger. “If someone has already used their vouchers, they should call us and we will work with them.”
COVID-19 has also changed how supplies are to be dropped off and handed out.
“We’re kind of doing a drop off point for school supplies,” says Jay Martin, United Way Program Director. “A lot of people forget about kids in high school. We want to remember everyone from kindergarten through 12th grade when people are donating.”
This year all “Stuff the Bus,” “Backpack Giveaway” and “Soles For Christ” items that are received will be left up to the schools to hand out.
“We want them to try them on and pick out their shoe so they have something to wear that they like,” says Martin.
If you are wanting to make a school supply donation United Way’s website has a list of 10 items that are being accepted such as backpacks and crayons. Contact information and drop off locations are also online.
For those in need of food, Second Harvest has to programs that will continue through the school year.