The Methodist Church may split in to two different denominations on the basis of long-term conflict over gay marriage.
A decision was made Jan. 3 for leaders of the church to spin off a “traditionalist Methodist” denomination, which would oppose gay marriage and the ordination of LGBT clergy. In order for the plan to be put in motion, it will have to be approved in May at the denomination’s worldwide conference.
For St. Joseph Methodist churches are waiting to see what unfolds.
Doug Walter, senior pastor at Ashland United Methodist Church, said whichever way the decision goes, his congregation will continue its mission and do the things it needs to be successful.
“We’re (Ashland) not an issue-based church. We’re mission-based church, and we’re going to continue to do that, we’re going to continue to be really involved in this community, in The Crossing, in Sisters of Solace, Habitat for Humanity, the Open Door Food Kitchen and the cold-weather shelter and the Pregnancy Resource Center,” Walter said. “That’s our heart. I mean, that’s what discipleship is about. The denominational piece, it’ll sort itself out.”
If a split does happen, Walter said he believes that the process won’t really be fully in motion until 2024. The general conference representing the church on an international scale breaks down to annual conferences in the United States. Then St. Joseph churches would meet with others in the state for an annual conference.
A divide between American Methodists and international Methodists has been present over the years, but Walter believes that will not be the deciding factor.
“I don’t think the international voice will be the deciding factor,” Walter said. “Where we come down, I think, domestically is probably a bigger issue than then how the worldwide church deals with it.”
Walter said the churches in St. Joseph have not had any talks with each other about the possible split other than some informational meetings before the special session.
“I would hate to speculate where will be. I wouldn’t have ever thought that what was passed at the special called session would have been passed,” Walter said. “It’s kind of like an election — you don’t know anything until the vote.”
Walter said he does not think a split will solve all the conflicts within the United Methodist Church.
“It might be a step, but I think we’re a long ways away from having any resolution to this no matter what happens at General Conference” Walter said.
