McDonald's in St. Joseph will launch a new fundraiser to help local teachers.
In a press release, the owners-operators of St. Joseph, Kansas City, Mo. and Lawrence, Kan. McDonald's said they will donate 10 percent of all proceeds from al la carte fry sales from Aug. 17 to 23. The fundraiser is called Fries for School Supplies. More than 130 restaurants are taking part in the program. The donations will go toward local school districts.
The St. Joseph locations taking part are 601 N. Belt Highway, 3504 N. Belt Highway, 3417 N. Belt Highway, 4219 S. 169 Highway, 6018 Lake Ave., and 1310 S. Riverside Road.