September is National Library Card Month and the St. Joseph Public Library is having some fun with a scavenger hunt throughout the St. Joseph area.
“If someone has lost their card or it’s getting kind of ratty looking, they can replace it for free this month,” said Jen Wildhagen, children’s department manager at the Downtown branch. “We then try to get people a card that they have never had one before.”
Every few days, a picture will be posted of a giant library card that was taken somewhere around town on the St. Joseph Public Library's Facebook page. People who post in the comment section under the picture with the correct guess of the card’s location will be entered in a drawing.
“If they go and take a picture with their card, they get two extra entries,” Wildhagen said.
At the end of the month, the winner will receive a family pack worth more than $100.
“It’s our way of trying to get the community really involved and of course it is a little more difficult this year,” Wildhagen said. "We weren't seeing the kind of traffic that we were accustomed to being a destination library."
The library also is offering a few other special items.
"We are offering a wonderful take-n-make kit that is available at all our branches," Children's Services Manager Misty Snider said. "We also have a storytime at home kit, which correlated with our virtual storytime on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
Inside each kit is an egg shaker, a scarf, crayons, bubbles and a booklet.
"That way, the whole family can be involved in storytime or if they just want to play with them at home," Snider said. "Those are tools for promoting early-literacy skills.
Appointments can be made to pick-up books or kits curbside by contacting any of the St. Joseph Public Library Branches.