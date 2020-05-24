Lawmakers in Jefferson City finished out an abbreviated 2020 legislative session by passing 31 nonbudget-related bills, a number
Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, legislators were forced to cut short their session with several weeks lost amid a constitutional deadline to pass a budget while scrambling to get as many pieces of legislation passed as possible.
“If you are for less government then this would be a great year,” said Rep. Sheila Solon, R-St.Joseph. “There was not a lot of legislation that passed.”
Locally, several lawmakers were able to get their bills across the finish line.
Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, sponsored a measure relating to procedural changes for absentee and mail-in balloting for the 2020 election. The measure passed and awaits Gov. Mike Parson’s approval. Hegeman also was able to pass a controversial provision that makes significant changes to a redistricting plan approved by voters in 2018.
Solon was successful in her bid to pass significant reforms to the state’s foster care system. She said the system is in desperate need of improvements, including bringing back a risk-assessment tool for social workers.
“It’s something we used in the past to help social workers know whether children should stay in the home or should be removed,” she said. “It’s something that all of the child-care advocates and experts support.”
Republican Sen. Tony Luetkmeyer saw two pieces of legislation that he ushered through the legislative bodies succeed. Senate bills 600 and 676 both were passed by the Missouri Legislature.
SB 600 enacts a variety of provisions that are aimed at toughing penalties for violent offenders, including increasing sentencing requirements and making it more difficult for certain offenders to get probation.
“I think Senate Bill 600 is going to go a long way to making our communities and our entire state a lot safer place to live,” Luetkemeyer said.
Luetkemeyer’s other successful bill primarily related to property tax assessments, but it also includes a provision that would prevent the state from taxing COVID-19 stimulus checks issued by the federal government.
While not passing as a stand-alone bill, State Rep. Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph, was able to add an amendment to different bill that would enable first responders impacted by the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 to be eligible for tax refunds from the state.
Despite the lower number of bills passed this session, Shields said it was still a successful one.
“It was a very low number (of bills passed), but don’t let that number fool you,” she said. “We passed a lot of legislation.”
Notable items that didn’t make it to the governor’s desk include locally sponsored measures including a prescription drug monitoring database and a bill from Rep. Bill Falkner, R-St. Joseph, that would put in place a framework in which the state could start collecting an online sales tax.