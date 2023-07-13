Workers arrange machinery on Thursday at the MGP Ingredients Inc. distillery in Atchison, Kansas. The number of job losses to expect when the plant closes isn’t clear, nor are the number of openings at other local MGP operations.
The distillery at the MGP Ingredients Inc. complex in Atchison, Kansas, is seen on Thursday. MGP said in a news release the distillery will be closed in January.
Marcus Clem News-Press NOW
Workers arrange machinery on Thursday at the MGP Ingredients Inc. distillery in Atchison, Kansas. The number of job losses to expect when the plant closes isn’t clear, nor are the number of openings at other local MGP operations.
ATCHISON, Kansas — The surprise announcement Thursday that a major Northeast Kansas distillery will be corked for good next year is causing a stir.
MGP Ingredients, Inc. has been in business for more than 80 years, and its brand is closely linked with finely crafted liquor. Bourbons, ryes, whiskeys, gins, vodkas and more have all been produced in Atchison, Kansas, along with practical products like industrial alcohol and hand sanitizer, of particular demand in the COVID-19 era. However, citing reduced profitability in a news release, MGP said it will close its Atchison distillery by January 2024. Several other operations in Atchison are not affected.
"Well I'm still in shock, trying to wrap my head around it ... I had no idea that they were having issues with certainly their beverage- and even their industrial-grade alcohol, until (Thursday) morning," said Dr. John Eplee, the area's state legislator and a local family physician. "I'd like to hear more from either them, or someone who knows what's going on."
Aside from the news release, which describes the closure of the distillery as "unfortunately represent(ing) the best path forward," there isn't much information available. The company declined to say Thursday how many workers will be affected by the closure, or to offer direct comment. Likewise, the City of Atchison local government did not respond to a request for comment, and the Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce declined to comment.
Jacque Pregont, who stepped down as president of the chamber in 2019, said she's hopeful that the closure news does not produce knee-jerk reactions. Based on her own knowledge of local industry, Pregont said, and a private briefing MGP offered Thursday to local residents, the job losses will likely not be a significant fraction of the Atchison workforce of more than 200.
"It's small-town life," she said. "There are always rumors. So, there had been some talk, and that's why it was good (Thursday) morning to know what's going to happen and when it's going to happen. And, how hard they've worked to make sure the impact is as small as it can possibly be."
The distillery workers are organized via Local 74D of the United Food and Commercial Workers. Asked for comment, the union's national office said it would attempt to locate local leadership, but had not done so by Thursday afternoon. MGP has been quietly winding down distillery operations for the last several months, and workers who took jobs elsewhere have not been replaced as part of that strategy.
Pregont said that the company will be opening on Jan. 1 a $16.7 million Atchison plant to produce texturized proteins (kind of like Tofu). Jobs will no doubt be available there for those who are laid off, she said.
"It's never good when somebody is going to lose a job," Pregont said. "I think they've done everything that they know to do to try to help every family that's going to be involved."
Eplee said he originally came to Atchison as a youth in search of work while he aspired for a career in medicine. MGP, then known as Midwest Grain Products, was a natural place to end up at.
"I had a clinic down there for two or three years, and saw a lot of the workers on site," he said. "It was a pretty busy place. You know, I think I was there one day a week, but I just have fond memories of how I started in Atchison in the early '80s with MGP."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.