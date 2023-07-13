MPG will close plant in January 2024
ATCHISON, Kansas — The surprise announcement Thursday that a major Northeast Kansas distillery will be corked for good next year is causing a stir. 

MGP Ingredients, Inc. has been in business for more than 80 years, and its brand is closely linked with finely crafted liquor. Bourbons, ryes, whiskeys, gins, vodkas and more have all been produced in Atchison, Kansas, along with practical products like industrial alcohol and hand sanitizer, of particular demand in the COVID-19 era. However, citing reduced profitability in a news release, MGP said it will close its Atchison distillery by January 2024. Several other operations in Atchison are not affected. 

