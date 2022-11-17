Officers from various branches of law enforcement in St. Joseph were honored at an awards banquet on Thursday.
The eighth annual “Respect for Law” Banquet event took place at the Remington Nature Center at 6 p.m.
The program began with the master of the ceremony, Harold Stewart, leading a moment of silence for the late former mayor of St. Joseph, Larry Stobbs. Stobbs first began the program in 2014 to recognize local law enforcement officers for their outstanding service.
Erik Langston of the Missouri Western State University Police Department, Robert Allee of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Michelle Hazelwood-Gibson of the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and Becky Hailey of the St. Joseph Police Department were all awarded for their service.
The four optimist clubs of St. Joseph each sponsored a branch of law enforcement in the area, including the police department, sheriff’s office, Troop H of the highway patrol and the Missouri Western Police Department.
Keith Fattig, the West Missouri District Governor of Optimist International, said that the event was a success.
“It is a great opportunity to give recognition to law enforcement organizations in St. Joseph and a great way to bring over all of these folks together,” Fattig said.
Those in attendance included officers from the departments and their families. Guests were provided dinner, which was catered by Spanky & Buckwheats.
Mayor John Josendale was the keynote speaker and began with a proclamation that declared that Nov. 17, 202,2 is Respect for Law Day in the city of St. Joseph.
In his speech, the mayor gave his support for the officers and thanked them for their service.
“The people of St. Joe really do honor and respect you,” Josendale said. “You may not always feel that way and I know it’s not always easy to do your job, but we believe in you.”
