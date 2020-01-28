The coronavirus has been a growing scare around the world. The virus started in Wuhan, China, and is starting to threaten the United States with five confirmed cases as of Tuesday morning.
Professionals in Northwest Missouri are working together to try to get potential victims of the virus tested early and try to avoid the spreading of the virus.
Dr. Scott Folk works with adult infectious diseases at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He sat down with local media Tuesday morning to answer questions and present information about the disease. Mosaic will start to implement a questioning process for those potentially having the virus. If the person answers yes to all of the questions presented, the hospital will plan on putting them in an isolated room with a blue surgical mask as they test the patient.
"We don't know yet how well the current Wuhan coronavirus is going to adapt to humans and that's going to determine how severe the symptoms are, how contagious persons are, and how long it's going the epidemic is going to persist in humans," Folk said.
Folk said another concern is with the unknown of the virus moving forward. Professionals still are not sure if the virus is contagious before symptoms are present. The symptoms seem to take 10 to 14 days to show up, Folk said.
Missouri Department of Health Director Randall Williams said that the state department has notified local departments, and he said the key is to test anyone who has came from China and is experiencing symptoms. He said it is important to try to get to the virus early before it turns into the pneumonia stage.
"As of yesterday, any case is reportable immediately to the state health lab, but our biggest message right now is that we want anybody who is at risk to be tested," Williams said. "From a public health perspective, the No. 1 thing is to identify those people who may be coming into the country who have the virus who could spread it within the United States."
Former News-Press NOW Reporter Abby Trapp is currently living in Shanghai, China, which is 520 miles away from Wuhan, where the virus started. She teaches English there. She said that the streets are bare, which is somewhat common due to Lunar New Year celebrations, but it looks like people will continue to stay inside due to being afraid of the virus.
“When you live in a city that, like, runs faster than New York and you come back it’s just so quiet, there’s nothing. Everyone’s inside because no one wants to go outside,” Trapp said. “I have seen some postings on doors that say, ‘If you don’t wear a mask, like you cannot come in.’”
Folk said the treatment for the coronaVirus is all about controlling the symptoms. There are currently no antiviral measures doctors are able to take.
“The number of cases is expanding rapidly right now. The mortality rate is still unknown,” Folk said. “It’s difficult to say that it’s still a moving target. The best estimates that I’ve seen are that the mortality rate is roughly about 5 to 10%.”
Folk said the virus was most likely spread through eating snakes or bats and has started to transfer between humans.
The Missouri Department of Health is in the process of talking to state airports about the use of public service announcements in the airport once they get federal guidance.
“We are hopeful, because we do have such a robust response that we will limit its spread,” said Williams. As the cluster in China increases and more people travel and it gets into other countries and you start seeing human transmission in other countries, that makes it more difficult because you’re now not looking at a geographical location.
Williams did say the virus is fairly low in forms of being contagious.
As of Tuesday night KMBC reported that there is a possible case in Lawrence, Kansas.
