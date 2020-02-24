This is the 44th year for Black History Month, which is recognized during the month of February and celebrated throughout St. Joseph.
“I think it’s definitely important in the month of February, because sometimes people don’t get the recognition they deserve,” said Latoya Muhammad, multicultural education director at Missouri Western State University. “Giving folks that time and opportunity to celebrate themselves and other people that have come before them, and their future, really builds that morale and keeps people waking up the next day.”
Last week, Rolling Hills Library held its third annual African-American Read-In. Local readers shared and highlighted literary works, contemporary pieces, poetry and children’s literature by notable African-American authors.
Also available is the Black Archives Museum on Frederick Avenue, which showcases achievements and contributions to St. Joseph by African-Americans. Each year, the museum holds a Hall of Fame nomination where members from the community have a chance of being honored. These individuals have made either an educational, economic or inspirational impact.
New honorees will be inducted on Thursday.
One famous and notable St. Josephian was Charles S. L. Baker, an American inventor who patented the first friction heater. Another widely known name is Coleman Hawkins, who was the “father of the tenor sax,” and helped form the music genre of jazz. His name inspired the musical theme for the mural around Felix Square and Coleman Hawkins Park.
Additionally, Missouri Western has multiple clubs and organizations that take part in recognizing the significance of Black History Month.
“We have the Black Student Union, traditional black letter Greek organizations and the Western Activities Council where the whole board is African-American,” Muhammad said. “All those organizations bring community to our campus.”