For those looking to try a new sport, the fall season at one St. Joseph golf course provides the perfect atmosphere to pick up some new skills.
Penny Wingard, manager of Fairview Golf Course, said that with the summer business tapering off, the course is becoming more open to youths wanting to pick up the game.
"If you're just kind of starting to play the game, this is a good time to come out and play," Wingard said. "You're not fighting the leagues and the tournaments and all those types of things. So that's a little something to keep in mind for the beginner golfer."
Along with the course, Fairview is also equipped with a practice green, driving range and a bar. The facility also has a banquet room for the general public to rent and reserve.
During the summer months, the course works with PGA pro, John Leimbach on a part-time basis. The course holds camps twice a summer, which sees anywhere from 16-20 kids in each session.
"It's nice that the group is small ... he can give a lot of individual attention to it and he does a great job with that."
At the camps, kids learn about etiquette on the golf course, how to treat the golf course and how to play for the fun of it.
"For me, that's what the game is about," Wingard said. "We offer a very competitive golf course, too, if you're that kind of player. Most of the people out here are just your average players and that want to just come out and have a good time, hang out with their friends."
Benton and Lafayette both have their men's and women's teams at the course to practice during the season.
"We have the boys in the spring, the girls in the fall, and then we offer them a discounted rate for the summer so they can come out and play in the summer and improve their game and the range as well," Wingard. "We try to help those kids out and keep them interested in playing golf year round because it is a lifetime sport."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.