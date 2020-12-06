Several months ago, Adrienne Casey and her family decided they wanted to help out others in the community because many were struggling during the pandemic.
The idea came to the Caseys after having the heartbreaking realization that there were many people in need of food. After tossing an old apple out in the yard and finding it half eaten a few days later, they realized many people would do whatever it took to get some food.
In the past few months, the Caseys set up a table offering fresh fruits and vegetables, cereal, canned items, socks, soap, sleeping mats for the homeless and much more to those needing it.
Adrienne Casey said they were happy to do it and that the table has been helpful to many during the pandemic, including herself.
“It seems to go in waves now — We get donations and then it dries up,” Casey said. “I think this has been my sanity during this whole COVID and quarantine and everything ... It's being able to do this.”
Right now, the Caseys are putting out a call for help with donations. As of now, there are only a few canned items available. They’re asking for more donations of money or food. If people are giving food, they ask that it remains canned or boxed due to the temperature starting to drop.
The family has worked hard to keep it full and has even worked to match the holiday season. Casey said they set up food for Thanksgiving and were blown away by the results.
“That Tuesday night, we came out here and filled (the table) all up. All day on Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day, people just kept coming by and taking things as they needed it,” Casey said. “It was so great. It was the best part of my Thanksgiving.
Casey said she plans to set up a box where people can donate clothes for the homeless as well.
The table is located on the front porch at 1111 S. 15th St. in St. Joseph. For those interested in visiting the table or donating to help, they can either visit the table or contact the Casey family on Facebook.