Several Farmer's markets in Northwest Missouri opened up this weekend, giving residents a chance to get out and enjoy their weekend.
The Center for Disease Control’s Social Distancing guidelines are still in place, leaving a few restrictions for those who participated. The stalls were set a slight distance from each other in an effort to follow the 6 feet apart recommendation. Each vendor took precautions into their own hands on how they ran their stand and worked with customers.
Debbie Lehmer has been the Enchilada Lady for 25 years and has participated in the Pony Express Farmer's Market for the last 18 years. The Pony Express Farmers Market was located in the back of the East Hills Mall parking lot. Lehmer said the market was nice to have during these times because there was enough space for people to enjoy themselves and be happy.
“You’re outside. You can choose where you want to stand without people getting on top of each other,” Lehmer said. “And it’s a lot easier than being cornered in a store or in a line. Everybody’s been pretty polite out here.”
Twelve-year-old Laken Swenson and his mother Becky Vietch set up a booth at the farmer's market in Faucett, Missouri. Swenson had brought 16 original works of art that he spent the last two weeks working on. All of Swenson’s work had been sold by the end of the market. Swenson said the market was a great opportunity to get out and clear your head.
“It’s really cool,” Swenson said. “It makes it feel like the quarantine and stuff isn’t as relevant. It just makes you forget about all that garbage going on in the world.”
As of now, farmer's markets will continue to remain open, and vendors hope to see more business within the following weeks.