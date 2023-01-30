After the Kansas City Chiefs clinched the AFC Championship title on Sunday, fans have been out in full force gearing up for the Super Bowl.
Rally House store manager Taylor Faucett said Chiefs fans of all ages are still soaking in Sunday night's win and are looking for ways to show their team spirit. She said the crowds have been nonstop.
“We had a line out the door starting about the fourth quarter (on Sunday),” Faucett said. “We did reopen to have all of our T-shirts sell, and we were sold out last night within about 20 minutes. And then we have been slammed with people coming in and trying to get their T-shirts.”
Faucett said with the way sales have been going, it’s best to call ahead before visiting.
“The biggest thing is, just give us a call before you kind of come out so we can let you know whether we've got those T-shirts available so you don't have to waste a trip if we don't have anything,” Faucett said.
She said with the win, the hours will be a little different, and they've had to bring in extra staff to help.
“We're going to be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. and then on Sundays we're going to be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.,” Faucett said. “This week alone, I hired 10 new people and I've got probably new hires that I'm going to be hiring every single week now until the end of the Super Bowl time. So we're hoping for about six weeks of busy time.”
Sean Davis has been a Chiefs fan his whole life, and although he’s already counting down the days until the Super Bowl, he can’t help but think of all the players who have helped the team get to where they are today.
“I'm just hoping to bring home another trophy in the, you know, second one in the last five years,” Davis said. “It makes me feel for all of the people that didn't get a winning season that played for the Chiefs, you know, like the Dexter McCluster, Dwayne Bowe, all of like the older players, you know, And, you know, I'm sure that they feel pretty excited about it, too.”
Denise Verheuth has been a Chiefs fan for around 25 years, and she said that she and her husband love the team and are hoping to celebrate the Super Bowl in Arizona.
“They're just a great group of guys and it's just great to see them and it's so good to be a part of it,” Verheuth said. “It's so awesome. And my husband and I have a trip planned to the Phoenix area. I mean, we won't get to go to the Super Bowl, but I'm hoping to maybe get into some activities or something. And so we're all super excited about being down there when stuff is going on.”
Faucett said that there will be a delivery on Tuesday and Wednesday for AFC Championship merchandise.
