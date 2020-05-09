Dubbed the “Murder Hornet,” a massive invasive species has made its way to the United States, and it’s threatening everything from honey bees to humans.
Measuring about 2 inches, the world’s largest hornet has been found in Washington state, where entomologists were making plans to wipe it out.
“They’re native to Asia, predominantly found around Japan, and somehow they’ve made their way into Canada and Washington state within the United States,” said Shelly Cox, who is with the Remington Nature Center in St. Joseph.
The giant Asian insect, with a sting that could be fatal to some people, is just now starting to emerge from winter hibernation. But it didn’t just emerge from its native land. Cox said that’s because, like many invasive species, it likely came over to the United States through a shipping container.
“They come in on shipments of plants, plant supplies or in other shipments of goods from other countries,” she said.
The biggest difference between the giant Asian hornet and a hornet found in Missouri or Kansas is its size.
“A hornet you would find in Missouri, like the bald-faced hornet for an example, their length is not quite an inch long,” Cox said. “So they’re are more than twice the size of a hornet you would find locally, and they have a very powerful venom.”
“It’s a shockingly large hornet,” said Todd Murray, a Washington State University Extension entomologist and invasive species specialist. “It’s a health hazard, and more importantly, a significant predator of honey bees.”
The hornet can sting through most beekeeper suits, deliver nearly seven times the amount of venom as a honey bee and sting multiple times, the Washington Department of Agriculture said.
The invasion of a hornet that feeds on honeybees is the last thing any beekeeper wants to hear.
“They’re facing a lot of challenges out there in the environment between chemical use, seeds and habitat changes,” Cox said. “It’s just a struggle for beekeepers.”
The good news for local beekeepers and farmers is Cox doesn’t see any trends that point to the gigantic hornet moving east.
Cox said right now the job of government entomologists is to locate any remaining hornets and eradicate them.
“They’re definitely doing their job and trying to stay on top of it so that it does not become a problem,” Cox said. “But at this point, it’s not considered a serious issue.”
The university said the invasive hornet normally lives in the forests and low mountains of eastern and southeast Asia and feeds on large insects, including wasps and bees. It was dubbed the “Murder Hornet” in Japan, where it is known to kill people.
