The local Dillard's at East Hills Shopping Center recently put up a sign indicating its conversion into a clearance store.
Store employees said the store isn't closing, and all the regular-price items in the store are currently set at 20% off. Employees said the cosmetics section of the store will be discontinued in the coming week.
All sales at the store are final with no returns, exchanges or adjustments.
The clothing retailer recently announced the closure of its Waterloo, Iowa, store. The closest Dillard's locations to St. Joseph are Zona Rosa and Independence Center.