With Former Vice President Joe Biden being the President Elect local Buchanan County Democrats are having a reason to celebrate.
It has been a rough ride for the Buchanan County Democrats as all state wide seats in Missouri were taken by Republicans as well as county seats with the closest county wide position being the Buchanan County Treasurer position where James Jimmy Nash took 46% of the votes.
Derek Evans, the Chair for the Buchanan County Democratic Committee said the local elections were tough for the Democrats, but they can take excitement in Biden being the president.
"This is one of the few bright spots for Democrats as us folks locally have been crossing our fingers for good news," Evans said. "We'll take it we will own responsibility, we'll take responsibility for the fact that we're not doing what we need to do or don't when it comes to state local elections will take any moral victories we can get, and it's not just a moral victory, ultimately it's a victory for American people."