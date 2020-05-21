COVID-19 has delayed many things, including showing appreciation for dispatchers, some of those who deserve it most.
National Public Safety Week is celebrated the second week of April, however, COVID-19 made it difficult to show appreciation during that time.
“We’ve had to social distance here, so that definitely affected us and our ability for our entire team to be together to celebrate,” Jill Murphy, supervisor in the Communication Center and terminal agency coordinator, said. “In the past, some of our former dispatchers that maybe are now police officers and other officers have covered the radios, so all of us can go at once.”
With the restrictions in place, the communication center decided to wait until they were able to do more together as a team.
Murphy says they try to show appreciation throughout the year and not just this one week to recognize the hard work dispatchers do.
“We have to have the ability to multitask and have split air techniques and be able to handle multiple emergencies at once. So, it’s not a job for the faint of heart, and you have to be very passionate to want to do this and to help people. But at the end of the day, we get to save lives; It’s just a little bit different,” Murphy said.
One of the many ways they have celebrated this week is through a morale board that also brings awareness to the #IAM911 Movement.
The movement was started by a former 911 public safety telecommunicator to change the classification of emergency dispatchers and to educate people on what dispatchers do for their community.
“All of us got together and we kind of told stories and communicated some of our calls, they could be a really good call or a really bad call that we’ve dealt with. It’s just a for people to recognize that we are dispatchers that we do care, that we are people behind the headsets, and behind the 911 phone calls, and that their call is very meaningful to us and what happens to them is meaningful as well,” Murphy said.