American Rescue Funds for Childcare Set to End

Teachers at South 9th Head Start sing with their kids before lesson plans. 

 Kirsten Stokes | News Press NOW

American Rescue Plan Act funding for child care services is set to cut off at the end of the month, and programs across the U.S. are bracing for impact, with St. Joseph groups being no exception.

The Century Foundation projects that 70,000 child care services in the U.S will likely close due to the ARPA funding not being extended at the end of this month. In addition, the state of Missouri is projected to see 10,964 kids lose child care and 184 child care programs are expected to close. 

