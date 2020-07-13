MARYVILLE, Mo. — In a time where education leaders everywhere are being forced to adapt as new COVID-19 wrinkles arise, the federal government has added a new surprise for Northwest Missouri State University.
It is a top priority for the university to adapt to new federal enforcement policies that could result in the involuntary departure of those students.
“We need to regroup and figure out what the next steps need to be,” said Dr. Phil Hull, director of the NWMSU international center. “Both to kind of reassure the students and see how we can better serve them.”
The office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement is preparing to evict any foreign student who can’t attend in-person classes this fall because of all-online education, or who opts not to because of COVID-19 concerns.
“Nonimmigrant F-1 and M-1 students attending schools operating entirely online may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States,” the agency announced last week. “... (T)hey may face immigration consequences including, but not limited to, the initiation of (deportation) proceedings.”
Hull said he expects Dr. John Jasinski, NWMSU president, to address students and the university community on this matter in the coming days. The threat of deportation has produced some frayed nerves.
“It will reassure students that we are in support of them and we will do what we can to make sure that they keep their academic goals in mind and that we welcome them into the community,” Hull said.
Other universities and related institutions are taking a more confrontational approach to responding to the new ICE policy. Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology filed suit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, calling the situation an “untenable situation.”
Hull explained that the government ordinarily doesn’t issue student visas to people who wish to study entirely online. After all, online education can be done from any location. However, the standard was relaxed in the spring to account for disruptions from COVID-19, and the expectation had been that this policy would continue especially as the last month has seen an acceleration in new pandemic cases across the country.
Particularly affected are students who are staying for more than one semester. They are, in many cases, already in the country, and may be uncomfortable attending class so long as the pandemic remains a threat. Northwest intends to offer them a hybrid program to satisfy federal requirements, but the situation remains in flux.
“I think the students feel that that is a disruption of some of their goals, some of their dreams,” Hull said. “So we really work hard to do the best that we can to help them out.”