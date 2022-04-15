Bob Norton, a local philanthropist and CEO for BioZyme Inc., died late Wednesday evening.
Norton was a part of the St. Joseph company, which provides nutritional supplements for livestock, since 2000. In a statement on the BioZyme website, the organization called Norton an "innovation champion."
Along with his business, Norton was an active donor to multiple causes and served on many boards. He was a staunch supporter both financially and in spirit for Missouri Western University, specifically in athletics.
Missouri Western President Elizabeth Kennedy said she will remember all the support he gave the athletic department while also providing support to student-athletes, even opening up his home for dinner.
"Losing Bob is a loss that we will never be able to fill," Kennedy said. "He really provided such good leadership and support in such a genuine and caring way,"
One of Norton's passions was aviation, as he took many journeys embarking from Rosecrans Memorial Airport.
Gabe Forney, general manager of Rosecrans, said that Norton was always very friendly and a mainstay at the airport. Along with his positive attitude, he was also vital to financial events such as the airshow.
"The airshow that we have, we can't charge for admission, so we rely on people that have businesses in the community to donate to the airshow, and he was always willing to do so," Forney said. "Bob will be greatly missed ... he was a great mentor to the people in the community, and he was very generous ... always willing to say hi."
