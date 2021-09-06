Following a turbulent 2020, some local businesses are feeling hopeful after an uptick in sales this summer.
At 124 N. 8th St., Manic Snail owner Dana Massin said her aspirations are to top 2020’s numbers and slowly get back to pre-pandemic sales figures.
“(Our) 2021 year-to-date sales, we’re about 6% behind 2019 numbers, and 25% ahead of 2020 numbers. So (we’re) headed in the right direction,” she said.
After taking massive financial hits, bars in the area, like the Muny Inn, 3229 Mitchell Ave., saw some of its biggest sales in a long time during the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp.
“Training camp was the best we’ve ever had so far,” Muny Inn co-owner Timmy Lawrence said. “We had great sales and sold out of all merchandise. We’re out of t-shirts and everything, which is a first.”
For businesses that opened in 2020, like The Angry Swede Brewing Company, 513 Francis St., it’s starting to feel like it’s getting its footing in the area. While it started off selling its craft beer through curbside delivery, it’s been able to establish clientele since allowing customers to drink inside its location. On Sept. 3, it held its grand opening for its outdoor patio.
“That first year was so up and down and all over the place, and it is nice to have steady business now and have an idea of what normal business is supposed to be like,” said Mike Olinger, the owner, founder and brewer at The Angry Swede, in a previous interview.
For Massin, regardless of an ongoing pandemic, 2020 was going to be a time of change for Manic Snail, which specializes in cards and gifts. It had moved locations to near 8th and Francis Streets to allow for more centralized space, causing it to be closed from May-July 2020.
“We’ve definitely seen better sales May through July this year. But August was way down. Maybe (it was because of a) COVID spike? Not sure,” she said.
While COVID-19 numbers remain in the double digits in Buchanan County, local businesses said the response over the summer has them remaining hopeful for the fall and winter.
“We will stay the course after Labor Bay weekend and with (the) NFL and college football starting, we will busy. Everyone tends to come out more with just enough chill in the air and school going helps out a lot,” Lawrence said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.