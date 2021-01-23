Several local businesses in town are ready to face the Red Kingdom as the Chiefs are getting ready to compete in the AFC Championship.
Rally House spent the day setting up new displays and unpacking new shipments. Store associates worked together to try to social distance the displays and make it ready for the public.
Manager in training Caroline Ruden said that all the employees were expecting a fairly busy week just like last year.
“We’re expecting probably the same as last year where we were wrapped all the way out to where Gordmans was, so I’m sure we’re gonna have that, probably more," Ruden said. "Knowing the fan base is starting to grow, I’m sure we’re going to be getting a lot more people in this year.”
Rally House is expecting to receive shipments all week to keep the store full. The store's capacity is 150, but managers have said that if they feel it's not safe with social distancing, they will cut the amount down.