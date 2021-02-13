With Valentine's Day right around the corner, local businesses have seen an increase in customer's as community members head out to get their gifts.
President of Niche of Time Mark Segrist said that business has remained steady over the week.
“It has been very good," Segrist said. "I think it’s been difficult for people with as cold as it is, and men also have trouble remembering how soon Valentine’s Day is actually coming, and making sure they get in when they should, to have a chance to buy what they want for the person that means so much to them.
Owner of Kristen’s Jewelry Kristen Hovey also said that business has gone well and that she's seen several new faces in the store.
“It’s been great," Hovey said. "I think what’s probably the most special for us is our new location. It’s bigger, prettier, all of our customers are excited to see it, and we’ve seen a lot of new faces that we didn’t expect.”
Some of the most popular selling items this year were diamond necklaces and engagement rings.
Many businesses are still holding sales on their items in case they get some last minute shoppers.