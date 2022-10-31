Safe Trick-or-Treat

One family gathers candy during the safe trick-or-treating event on Monday afternoon.

 Zoë Jones | News-Press NOW

Some families started their Halloween fun early on Monday afternoon at East Ridge Village Shopping Center's safe trick-or-treating event. 

The event took place from 3 to 5 p.m. on Monday, at 3819 Frederick Ave., and gave families a chance to get out and enjoy some treats before the sun went down.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.