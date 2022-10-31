Some families started their Halloween fun early on Monday afternoon at East Ridge Village Shopping Center's safe trick-or-treating event.
The event took place from 3 to 5 p.m. on Monday, at 3819 Frederick Ave., and gave families a chance to get out and enjoy some treats before the sun went down.
Jennifer Milbourne of Merle Norman Cosmetics said she thinks it's a great event to have every year, and she's glad the public enjoys it so much.
“We just kind of do it just as a fun thing to do for the kids during the day instead of, you know, at night when everybody else is out in the neighborhood,” Milbourne said. “A lot of us have kids, so we know the fun part of getting out there before daytime (ends), especially if you have little ones. So it kind of gives all ages an opportunity to trick or treat and not have to be out all night.”
Brin Peppers took her two kids to the safe trick-or-treating event before she introduced her son to the full-fledged action Monday night.
“It's kind of his first time and I just wanted to get him used to it before we went out in the neighborhoods tonight,” Peppers said. “It's safe and it's kind of during the day and it's not dark outside and that kind of thing. It’s a good start.”
Peppers' 4-year-old daughter, Chesnee Peppers-Sears, was dressed as her favorite animal, a cat, for the trick-or-treating.
“It was fun,” Chesnee said. “I got lots of candy. I’m a kitty. (I’m) excited for tonight.”
Milbourne said her favorite part every year is seeing all the costumes, but more than anything, she’s happy the event offers a safe spot for families.
“It's in the daylight, so you can see, and it is kind of all in a covered section, so it's safe,” Milbourne said. “There's no crossing roads, there's no watching for traffic necessarily. We only have one area that (you) necessarily have to do that. They can just kind of walk up and down the sidewalk and just kind of have a safe opportunity to do that without having to run through our neighborhood at night and watch for cars and also kind of be in an area that's unfamiliar.”
