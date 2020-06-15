St. Joseph businesses were given the green light to fully reopen Tuesday after the City Council and Gov. Mike Parson made the decision last week to lift restrictions.
Some businesses have decided to stay with their current operation models to ensure the safety of employees and customers while others are ready to try and get back to normal.
Timmy Lawrence, co-owner of Muny Inn, is more than ready to bring back the bar stools, allow more customers in and start feeling like a bar again.
"Trying to get everyone on the same page has been difficult," Lawrence said. "I'm just tired and stressed out."
Lawrence was surprised that restrictions were being lifted, but he still plans on keeping certain safety measures in place.
"We're going to keep sanitizer in place and some other parameters, like making a spot where you can order in a six-foot section at the bar," Lawrence said.
The aspect of easing restrictions Lawrence is looking forward to the most is operating past 10 p.m. because the earlier closing caused the bar to lose typical revenue.
"We've lost 32 hours a week of operational time," Lawrence said. "The clientele we have coming in is ... restaurant employees that come in after they get off work and they're a huge part to our business," Lawrence said.
Cafe Pony Espresso is choosing to stay with its current operation model of curbside only. Owner Sydney James said it's worked out well for the cafe and she didn't hesitate to keep things the way they are for the foreseeable future.
"We could be fully open, we're choosing not to, which the majority of our customers are very appreciative of," James said.
James also said staff feels more comfortable with the way business is at the moment. James didn't want to give customers a reopening date and then change her mind due to numbers increasing.
"My hope is that city and statewide numbers start going down a little more significantly than they are, because right now they're not and I just hope that people keep supporting local," James said.
James said many Downtown businesses are going at their own pace during the reopening period.
"That's the beauty of being a small business owner is you can do what's best for yourself, staff and customers," James said.
The city encourages the community and businesses to continue following previous guidelines of social distancing, routinely disinfecting, require regular hand washing and being aware that COVID-19 is still in the community.