A handful of St. Joseph’s hundreds of bus stops will see improved safety lighting as part of a long-term goal to upgrade them around the city.
Last week, the City Council approved a $150,400 contract with Auxier Construction Company to install solar-powered, timed lights at 18 bus stops. They include:
Stop at Pickett Road east of 42nd Street at Alorica
Stop at Hyde Street at Southwest Parkway
Stop at Walnut Street at northeast corner of 18th
Stop at Stockyards Expressway at Albaugh Chemical west
Stop at Stockyards Expressway at Albaugh Chemical east
Stop at Frederick Boulevard east of Safari Drive Pivot Point entrance
Stop at Faraon Street near Abbey Woods entrance
Stop at Grand Avenue west of 10th Street north
Stop at Grand Avenue west of 10th Street south
Stop at Olive Street and 10th streets at the health department
Stop at Beck Road east of Belt Highway at Price Chopper
Stop at Village Drive south of Beck Road by NW Health Services
Stop at Pickett Road at northeast corner of 36th Street
Stop at Ninth Street at northwest corner of Monterey Street CAP building
Stop at King Hill and Cherokee avenues at southwest corner by the Interstate 229
Stop at Village Drive north of Frederick Boulevard by the License Office
Stop at Middleton Road east of St. Joseph Avenue
Stop at Heartland Road by Living Community
The work will be 80% paid by a Missouri Department of Transportation grant.
Public Works Director Andy Clements said the stops were chosen using GPS mapping and transit data to determine the most popular spots that are not in well-lit areas.
“In transit, we know where our riders are getting on and where they’re getting off,” Clements said. “Our most frequently used locations, we’re slowly trying to get out there and get solar bus stops added.”
He said the lights will act as a deterrent for crime as well as a tool to see better during darker waits. Those waiting for a bus can press a button to turn on the light, which automatically will shut off after a set amount of time.
“If you’re waiting early morning or late in the evening, you can push a light and have a little more security, and you have a place to wait,” Clements said.
A past grant also helped to improve ADA accessibility at 20 bus stops, and Clements said the effort to make all bus stops accessible is ongoing.
A future project will see the most popular bus stops getting shelters with lighting included.