The Kansas City Chiefs aren't the only ones preparing for Super Bowl Sunday. Local bars are bringing out all the specials for Chiefs Kingdom.
Norty's will have various food and drink specials that owner Ridge Morgan said he expects to bring a crowd in like they've seen all season.
"I'm hoping it gets pretty rowdy in here and it's a good crowd coming out to support the Chiefs," Morgan said.
River Bluff Brewing will be featuring its Arrowhead Red craft beer along with a couple of other special beers, said Edison Derr, co-founder of the brewery. There also will be special game-day food.
"Huckleberry restaurant is going to have an all-you-can-eat taco and nacho bar."
After the game, the brewery is raffling off a signed Patrick Mahomes jersey that people have been entering to win all season.
Hi-Ho Bar and Grill will be adding an exclusive food menu for Sunday's game that bartender Mark McKnight expects to bring the fans in.
"You have to try the tacos, it's our house smoked pulled pork tacos topped with coleslaw and your choice or spicy or regular barbecue," McKnight said.
McKnight worked during the AFC Championship game and said the crowd was something like he's never seen before.
"It's an awesome experience to be with people in our community that appreciate and know that St. Joseph is home to the Chiefs training camp and hopefully we get them back," McKnight said.
There's no shortage of screens at all of the bars. River Bluff will have the game on its eight-foot projector screen and Norty's and Hi-Ho will have their dozen plus TV's broadcasting the game loud and proud.
"I know where I'm going to be and I know where a lot of other people are going to be and it'll be a good time for sure," Derr said.
The three bars expect to see a large amount of business early in the day and said the earlier people can come the better.
"Get here early, get here fast and watch the Chiefs run down the field and score some touchdowns against the San Francisco 49ers," McKnight said.