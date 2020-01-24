Local bakeries are giving Kansas City Chiefs fans with a sweet tooth plenty of options with a variety of cookie, cake and cupcake designs.
Country Cookie, 3 Wishes Bakery and Baked. By Heidi all have seen an increase in sales with the Chiefs heading to the Super Bowl stage.
Heather Mitchell, Country Cookie general manager, said the business has had an assortment of Chiefs cookies all season, but now employees have to step up the amount they’re baking.
“We do player jerseys, footballs, football fields and the regular sprinkled cookies,” Mitchell said.
One of the new aspects Country Cookie had added is a take-home decoration kit.
“For $12.99 you can come get about eight cookies with icing and sprinkles and make your own creations at home,” Mitchell said.
Heidi Klamm, Baked. By Heidi owner, makes cookies out of her home and almost doubled her baking in anticipation of eager Chiefs fans.
“I usually try to stick to 25 dozen a week, and I went to 42 for these because I knew it would be a big deal,” Klamm said.
Klamm has seen a constant pace of Chiefs cookie sales throughout the season, but never as much as she did after the AFC Championship.
“After the game on Sunday I did a presale and posted an online link, and it sold out in two minutes,” Klamm said.
Klamm sells sugar, chocolate and chocolate chip cookies with a variation of jersey, football and logo designs.
Jeff and Jackie Allison own 3 Wishes Bakery and are always on their toes during football season.
“We have a Mahomes jersey cake and we can do a Mahomes head cake with the headband on it and then we have red and yellow Chiefs cupcakes,” Jeff Allison said.
He said they already have orders in for the Super Bowl.
Mitchell said Country Cookie recently started shipping cookies due to the large number of Chiefs fans across the country.
“The last couple days we’ve gotten a lot of calls asking if we shipped our Chiefs cookies and we can’t ship decorated, but we are sprinkling in Chiefs colors and shipping them to all of Chiefs and Country Cookie fans across the United States,” Mitchell said.
In order to get popular decorations and special sales, the businesses all recommend pre-ordering cookies and cupcakes for Super Bowl celebrations.