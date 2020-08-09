Local author Michael Jasper has issued the second edition of his 2007 sci-fi fantasy novel “To Be Chosen.”
The author describes the book as a Christian-based sci-fi fantasy novel based in the Kansas City metro area.
“It has a very Christian message for adult audiences, a story about good and evil,” Jasper said. “It's kind of a love-conquers-all kind of theme.”
The book combines supernatural romance, spirituality, mystery, suspense, magical realism and humor in a story featuring three people from disparate backgrounds chosen by God to save humanity. Each character is given a supernatural power to fight a demonic invasion from another world.
Jasper calls it a parable for our modern times.
“It's an action-adventure story that has something for everybody,” he said.
“To Be Chosen" can be purchased in hardcover, paperback and e-book online at numerous book sites. The St. Joseph libraries also will have copies available.