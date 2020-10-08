St. Joseph resident Alan Delahay will publish his first book, "The Legend of Eloh," on Oct. 9 with a celebratory digital release day.
The novel, an epic high fantasy, will be available on Amazon. It is the first of a three-book series, where the reader follows Ross Blair, a character faced with constant difficulties, some life-threatening, and must overcome his deepest fears. During his journey he meets winged warriors, bearers of light and wielders of weapons.
The book is the product of Delahay's own life challenges, like losing his job of 25 years, helping his wife battle cancer and recovering from COVID-19. Instead of letting them kill his dream of writing a novel, Delahay pressed on.
The book will be available on Amazon Kindle devices. It can be purchased at amzn.to/3l2ptqo.