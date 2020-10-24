St. Joseph law enforcement agencies, Drug Free Community Coalition and the St. Joseph Youth Alliance held a Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, as citizens dropped off their unused prescriptions.

Two Drug Give Back Days are held each year, but the one in April was cancelled due to COVID-19, so law enforcement expected a hundred cars to drop off nearly seven hundred pounds of pills.

“It's a way for us to work with the community to get prescription pills, out of the cabinets, out of the homes that aren't being used and safely dispose of them,” said Shawn Collie, captain of the Drug Strike Force. “Of course, one of the big things is to prevent young children getting pills or even those who may start to become some type of addiction.”

The event also helps dispose of pills safely.

“That's been a big concern over the years, is the environment,” Collie said. “When you do that, where's that going to? It's going into the water, into the streams and contamination. So this way, we're able to dispose of it in a way that's environmentally safe.”

Law enforcement will take the drugs and give them to the Drug Enforcement Agency, who will dispose of them through incineration or other environmentally safe means.