The Missouri Department of Transportation and two contractors, Radmacher Brothers Excavating Co. Inc. and Comanche Construction, Inc., have started work on two bridges in Livingston County, Missouri, one located on U.S. 65 and another one Route 190.
A MoDOT official said the existing bridges are structurally in good condition.
“So, we’ve gone out and we’ve evaluated these structures and decided that we needed to replace the bridge deck. That’s where the bulk of the deterioration is,” James Gillespie with MoDOT said.
Removing and replacing the existing bridge deck will create a new driving surface. Crews also will repaint the bridges.
Some challenges crews may face when repairing these particular bridges is traffic.
“The thing that is unique about these two structures is simply that they’re on busy routes, that there’s really no effective way to get around them. So, we’re going to replace the bridge deck half at a time,” Gillespie said.
Currently, there is a concrete barrier on the bridge on Route 190, taking it down to one lane.
“There’s a traffic signal at each end of the bridge and will remain there from the start of reduction operation until it’s completely done,” Gillespie said.
The repairs for the bridge on Route 65 are taking longer due to having to move entrances around.
“The entrances that needed to be relocated goes into the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities Facility, the water treatment plant and to the river access as well,” Gillespie said. “It’s a larger entrance and has taken us a little more time ... so we haven’t shut Route 65 down to one lane yet.”
Both projects are expected to be done just before the Thanksgiving holiday, according to Gillespie.