Residents that own property around the Missouri River are still recovering from the flooding of 2019.
In Northwest Missouri, areas around the Rushville and Sugar Lake levee still shows obvious signs of the land still recovering from an three unprecedented floods. And as the houses, fields and property start to get back to normal, high-water season draws near once again.
“At the highest level I got was just below my door,” Jim Wilson, a Buchanan County resident who lives on Sugar Lake, said. Wilson has lived in that home since 2001, and his son who lives right by him had 8 inches of water sitting inside of his house. He was told his residence was above the flood line.
Wilson has seen flooding in the area in the 2011 and 2019 floods. He said that he had no notification from the sheriff or the county that there was a chance of flooding in 2019 like he had in 2011. He had to find out that the levee breached from his mail carrier.
Those previous experiences have made him wary for this coming year.
“They know the next one is going to come down. No one is clear when it will be,” Wilson said. “How much flooding will it be? I can’t really settle as I need to keep my house packed up for the eventual move out.”
Wilson is frustrated just like other citizens of Northwest Missouri. Having to live out of his home for months on end last year, who would not be?
Meanwhile, the breaches on the Rushville/Sugar Lake levee have not been fixed yet. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently fixed the final breach on the Missouri River Levee System L-550. Rushville/Sugar Lake levee is still in need of repairs, but it is not a top priority in terms of breaches needing filled.
That levee is not a federal levee which, according to the Corps, creates a problem for the cost of the repairs and who that burden falls on.
“Nonfederal levees can present numerous challenges during the rehabilitation process due to the cost share component of the project,” Greg Mellema, Project Manager for the Omaha District Systems Restoration Team. “The levee sponsor has been working tirelessly since last spring to secure the necessary funding and real estate to complete these repairs (in regard to that recent levee fix), and awarding this contract will allow the sponsor to see a return on this investment.”
As previously reported by News-Press NOW, Bill Brinton, the emergency manager for Buchanan County, said the Kansas City District for the Corps hopes to get around to the Rushville/Sugar Lake levee in early April.
More water has just been released from Gavin’s Point Dam this past week to help deal with future high waters that spring could bring.
As for the citizens around Sugar Lake, they will have to sit and wait and hope the levee can hold when repaired.