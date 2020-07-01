Buchanan County has spiked in numbers this week, due in part to a COVID-19 outbreak inside Living Community of St. Joseph — a senior care facility.
As of Wednesday evening, Buchanan County had 873 cases of the coronavirus. That’s an increase of 35 cases since Sunday.
The increase also has caused the amount of individuals Mosaic Life Care is treating to double, compared to this past weekend.
The reason for the rise in cases could be related to the loosening of restrictions at the state and local level on June 15.
Nancy King is the health educator at the City of St. Joseph Health Department. She discussed the increase with News-Press NOW through a video interview.
“We’ve been seeing an increase in our two-week trends,” King said. “The line on June 15, it was still downward-trending, and then we started to see it level out, and now it’s starting to increase again.”
Living Community announced it had another employee and resident test positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. That brings its COVID-19 numbers to 35. Twenty-two are residents and 13 are employees.
According to a statement from Chris Kerns, the sick residents have been placed in “a special care unit with dedicated caregivers.”
Mosaic is currently treating 18 individuals at their facility in St. Joseph.
After seeing similar increases in case numbers, Kansas City, Missouri, made masks mandatory inside public buildings on July 1.
The St. Joseph City Council will discuss similar measures this Thursday.
“In general, masks are a good way to keep businesses open, keep people working, keep people from getting sick,” King said. “From a public health perspective, wearing a face covering is suggested anytime you’re out in a public setting — especially when you cannot maintain that 6 feet of social distancing.”
St. Joseph has a coronavirus hotline that residents can call Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Besides providing information, operators also can help with contact tracing. The number is 816-271-4613.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also manages a hotline at 877-435-8411, which also is available on the weekends.