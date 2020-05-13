St. Joseph Christian School students, staff, faculty, friends and family are assembling at this hour in the parking lot at the interdenominational private academy to send off the class of 2020.
To ensure social distancing is maintained, attendees are being asked to back in to designated spaces and remain in their vehicles for a celebratory parade that will take place at 10 a.m.
A camera set to broadcast a Facebook-based livestream will bring the event to everyone who is not able to attend. You can watch that below.