The St. Joseph School District is continuing to adapt to the longer-term impacts of COVID-19.
The seven Board of Education members will confer at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, with deliberations and votes set to be conducted from the board meeting room. The district cites an exception within the Missouri Sunshine Law that permits for such meetings to be conducted on an emergency basis, without members of the public present. This is to enable appropriate social distancing during the pandemic, according to the district.
Among the agenda items set for discussion:
- Board members will consider whether and how to rescind offers of employment that would have been necessary to support summer education. Because the pandemic has forced the district to plan for limitations to summer school, the associated offers of employment are subject to rescission.
- Dr. Gabe Edgar will give an update on the district's fiscal year budget.
- Final preparations are underway for the transition to the new Board of Education that will be constituted after voters select the replacements for Kappy Hodges and Lori Prussman. The new board members, who will be the two top recipients in terms of popular vote on Election Day (Tuesday, June 2), will each serve for three years, in addition to the five incumbents who were not up for re-election this year.
View the complete agenda at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=46&MID=7945