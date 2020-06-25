The finance committee of the Board of Governors of Missouri Western State University convened at Noon on Thursday.
Financial Vice President Darrell Morrison is reviewing this year's budget, and presenting the Fiscal Year 2021 budget that takes effect on Wednesday, July 1. The university is closing out FY 2020 with a deficit of about $2.5 million. See the latest developments below:
After the finance committee is done meeting, following a short break, the full Board of Governors is scheduled to hold its monthly meeting at 1:30 p.m.. Watch below: