Trash alongside roads isn’t uncommon, but St. Joseph resident Carol Wilson noticed there seemed to be more than usual and it bugged her. She grabbed a trash bag, walked up 11th Street and turned left onto 22nd.
“I noticed just a lot of trash and there was something particular that was really bugging me because I have to look at it on my way home as I’m driving,” Wilson said. “So I picked up a yellow bag. It was a big one. But I really didn’t think I was going to fill it up.”
In 30 minutes, she filled the entire trash bag with garbage. She posted the picture to Facebook and challenged other residents to take action.
About a week later, the trash is back — an empty Coke can, a couple Reese’s wrappers, cigarette packs and some soda cups.
Since litter is untraceable, it’s up to homeowners to pick up any trash on their property, whether they put it there or not.
“Many times you’re kind of responsible to pick that cup up or piece of trash,” said Juston Carr, the St. Joseph property maintenance manager. “It’s just hard to identify who actually owns it, but if it’s on your property, that’s the way the code calls it out.”
Litter complaints are divided by private or public property. Property maintenance deals with overwhelming trash on private property, while the police department handles litter on public property. But the police can’t do anything if they don’t see it actually happen.
“Trying to find out who did that or dumped that would be near impossible if you didn’t have a witness or something,” said Sgt. Jake Angle with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. If Angle sees someone throw trash out of a window though, he said he absolutely will pull them over and give a citation.
In fact, littering can be up to a $1,000 fine and a year in jail, even though it’s rarely that serious.
The problem with littering when it comes to the police is that it’s a low-priority issue. They aren’t going to post cops at prominent litter locations because they don’t have the resources. There are other more dangerous criminals they have to deal with.
“Those are all topics that we’re working towards dealing with,” said Capt. Jeff Wilson with the St. Joseph Police Department. “It comes to prioritization and the number of people that we have to deal with those problems.”
It ultimately comes down to neighborhoods and residents to clean up trash themselves. Usually the prison system has programs for inmates to help clean, but with the pandemic, those programs have been postponed, causing more trash than usual.
“We always asked the neighborhood associations to get some people together to help pick up and everybody within a neighborhood to kind of pick up on their own,” Carr said. “I know it’s very unfortunate that in the spring and fall we do get high winds and we get trash from numerous places, so the best thing is just kind of pick up on your own if you can.”
For Carol, it’s a way to clean up and provide a better image for the city she has lived in for the last 30 years.
“I think it reflects on what kind of city it is, whether or not the streets are clean and how things look,” Wilson said. “And I would assume that would be important for all kinds of reasons.”