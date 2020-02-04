The future of the St. Joseph Public Library is currently being reviewed by its staff and the St. Joseph community.
The library’s second listening session occurred Tuesday at the Carnegie Branch, in the South End.
Library staff have been listening to patrons on questions such as hours of operation, digital resources offered and how the library can be more useful to St. Joseph.
Library Director Mary Beth Revels and Board President Ingrid Woodbury were both present at the listening session.
“We’re working on a long-range plan,” Revels said. “We’re getting great responses from the survey, and I’m hoping that we’ll get great responses from the listening sessions.”
One of the things the library wants to know about is possible programs they can offer the community.
“Let’s give everybody the opportunity to have a voice and say what they would like to see from the library,” Revels said.
The survey currently has over 200 responses, and asks 18 questions. Some are multiple choice, and some are open-ended.
The sessions will continue running between Wednesday, Feb. 5, through Thursday, Feb. 13. The survey can be completed online at tinyurl.com/sjpl-librarysurvey.
“Why do you use the library? Do you use the library for physical materials? Or do you like to use the library virtually — either using some of our online databases or our electronic content or streaming content? Do our hours work for you? If they don’t, what hours would you like us to be open?,” Revels said.
All of the listening sessions are open to the public: 4 p.m. on Feb. 5 at Washington Park Library; 4 p.m. on Feb. 6 at the Downtown Library; 2 p.m. on Feb. 8 at East Hills Library; 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 at the Downtown Library; 4 p.m. on Feb. 11 at Washington Park Library; and 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 at Carnegie Library.