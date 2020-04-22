A woman with St. Joseph ties is stepping down as the executive director of the Missouri Veterans Commission for a new role at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Veterans commissioners accepted Col. Grace Link's resignation, which is effective May 31, during an executive session meeting on Tuesday night and appointed Missouri Veterans Commission Deputy Director Ryon Richmond as the interim executive director effective June 1.
"The Veterans Commission has been my toughest and most rewarding assignment,” said Link, who is a colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. “I have seen our wonderful MVC staff provide the most compassionate care to the elderly at a time in their lives when they need it the most. They are truly heroes serving heroes! I will sincerely miss my MVC teammates, but know that I am leaving them in very capable hands."
Link, who was appointed to the role in April 2018, was the first woman to head the agency, which has operates seven veterans homes, five veterans cemeteries and a veterans services program.
Link lived in St. Joseph for more than 30 years, earned a bachelor’s degree in electronics engineering technology from Missouri Western State University and a master’s degree in civil engineering from Oklahoma State University. In December 2015, she became the Missouri Air National Guard’s chief of staff.
Link previously served as the base civil engineer for the 139th Airlift Wing in St. Joseph.
Tim Noonan, Missouri Veterans Commission chairman, credited Link with establishing new levels of transparency and open communications among all stakeholders, including commissioners, veterans and their families, Veterans Service Organizations, volunteers and the 1,650 MVC team members. He said Link connected with peers nationally and brought new ideas and metrics to Missouri. He also said she changed the culture at the state's Veterans Homes and throughout the entire organization.
"Our goal is to be the best state in the country for veterans, and Grace took us a long way toward achieving that goal. Her handling of the COVID-19 crisis has been particularly impressive. Our Veterans Homes have been a model for keeping the virus out," Noonan said.
Led by the appointed commissioners, the Missouri Veterans Commission has begun the process of selecting a new executive director.