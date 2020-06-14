In seeking a trove of financial information and analysis from Missouri Western State University, a local couple who have backed the Griffons by various means since 2002 are testing the power of state statute.
According to legislative records, the Missouri Sunshine Law arose in the early 1970s. In a time of public upheaval represented by events like the Watergate scandal, states and other government entities across the nation responded by promulgating reforms that — with a number of exceptions — bind government agencies of all kinds to turn over public records to any given citizen. According to the Missouri Attorney General's Office, this is to happen on demand, on a reasonable time scale and at minimal cost. It is this power that Jo Anne and Marty Grey seek to leverage.
Griffons in need of gold
"I don't understand how we can have these big deficits," Jo Anne said.
The Greys want to find out as much as possible about the circumstances of the state of financial emergency that was declared for the campus in March. The administration, led by University President Matt Wilson, maintains that Wilson and his senior administrative lieutenants, including financial Vice President Darrell Morrison and Dr. Doug Davenport, university provost, uncovered novel evidence upon taking office in spring and summer 2019 that Missouri Western's books were far out of balance.
Even after cuts made in 2019, according to Morrison, the roughly $80 million university budget is on track to finish Fiscal Year 2020 on June 30 with a roughly $4 million deficit. There are a number of reasons cited for this, which extend back some years. A leading cause is the some-22 percent decrease in enrolled credit hours recorded over the last 10 years; the bread and butter for any university is tuition, assessed at $220 per credit hour for in-state students. More generally, the administration holds that the university has been spending more than it has taken in for some time.
Crisis within crisis
It is generally accepted by all that COVID-19 has merely worsened what's going on by a significant measure; it is not the cause of what's going on. The university ended up losing roughly a sixth of its FY 2020 higher education base state funding. This happened via emergency restrictions ordered by Republican Gov. Mike Parson, compensating for pandemic-related revenue shortfalls. And that's hardly the end of it. The university is operating on a contingency that enrollment might decrease because of public health concerns by as much as 20 percent this fall, though the situation may pan out better.
"This has probably been one of the most personally, and I guess professionally, challenging jobs that I've ever had," Morrison said. "We have faced obstacles here that I didn't expect to face."
Organizing papers
To date, the university has argued that it has provided a generous amount of input and other engagement to the Greys. Wilson referred on Thursday to an eight-page response letter shared with News-Press NOW, about 165 pages of appendices, and a significantly larger number of Missouri Western Board of Governors financial documents that weren't part of the request, but have been previously published by the university.
In its initial response last week, the university stated that several of the "interrogative" matters posed by the Greys are "outside the scope" of the Missouri Sunshine Law, and that in any event, a fee of $6,200 should be paid in advance to cover staff costs before the university invests more resources in this matter. Wilson further stated that he has extended an invitation to the Greys to meet with him on an informal basis to answer their questions.
Marty Grey holds this is not enough. Though he disagrees with the fee assessment, paying such costs is not off the table for him, and he said he is willing to go the distance to see the matter through.
"The Attorney General's Office holds that if you're acting the community's best interests, all information will be provided free of charge," he said.
Message in a bottle
Time will tell where things go from here. Additional information about the transition between the Wilson administration and that of Wilson's predecessor, Dr. Robert Vartabedian, is expected to arise this summer. Vartabedian moved to retire at the end of 2018, and Wilson formally took over in July 2019. The Greys are close friends with Vartabedian, and Marty Grey relayed a message from the former president on Thursday. Until now, Vartabedian has been silent about the crisis.
"I wrote the (Board of Governors) a two-page letter on May 26 ..." Vartabedian said. "In it, I expressed a number of concerns and questions that I had about what was currently going on at the University. I think I owe it to the board to hear back from them first, which, I suspect, will be shortly."
Marty Grey said he trusts in the dedication and abilities of the board members, who next meet on June 25.
"These are very good, competent people," he said. "It becomes further baffling. You know, where were they if indeed we are falling off a cliff, financially, and where are they now if we're moving in a direction that is going to be even more disruptive to the university?"